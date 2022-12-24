Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 95,349 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 295,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.2% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.8% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 936,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.49 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

