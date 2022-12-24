Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 106,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

