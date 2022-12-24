Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

