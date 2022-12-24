Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.65.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

