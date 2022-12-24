Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 2,838 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $203.99. 691,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,698. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

