Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 725 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.81) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.48) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.11) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.90) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 662.40 ($8.05).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 510.30 ($6.20) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 507.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.13.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

About HSBC

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($232,895.71).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.