Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €21.83 ($23.22) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.59 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €51.30 ($54.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.