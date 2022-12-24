RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.88.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPM International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

