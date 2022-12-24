RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $57.59 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $16,861.61 or 1.00111688 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $57.59 million and approximately $25,518.80 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00390941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00852391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00603994 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00262269 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.2241164 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,855.60748877 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,613.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

