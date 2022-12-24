Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of RUTH opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

