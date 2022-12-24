Safe 24-Hour Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00041007 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $143.90 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00115821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00195154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053453 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

