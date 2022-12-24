SALT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,269.76 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, SALT has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $14,269.76 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014543 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00227881 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03299384 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $14,740.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

