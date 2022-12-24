Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.36 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and $2,974.27 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.66 or 0.07241541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001602 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

