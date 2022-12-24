Sara Bay Financial Buys 229 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,276. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

