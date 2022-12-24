Sara Bay Financial Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in McKesson were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.67. The stock had a trading volume of 514,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,519. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.66. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.