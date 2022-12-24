Sara Bay Financial Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Etsy makes up about 3.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Etsy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $232.98.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $27,123,306 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

