Sara Bay Financial Sells 2,227 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy makes up approximately 8.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 309.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 98.2% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $389,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LEU stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 134,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

