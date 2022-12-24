Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $953.48

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 953.48 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($9.72). Savills shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.02), with a volume of 131,646 shares trading hands.

Savills Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 919.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 868.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 951.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savills

In other news, insider Nicholas Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 802 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £80,200 ($97,424.68).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

