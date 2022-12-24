Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Position Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 548.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,362 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger comprises about 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Schrödinger worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 40.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

About Schrödinger

Shares of SDGR opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

