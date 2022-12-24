Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 152,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. 1,061,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,588. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

