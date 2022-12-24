Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 8,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Scor from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Scor from €24.00 ($25.53) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. AlphaValue lowered Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Scor from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Scor Se will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

