Secret Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Secret has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $3,712.16 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00616651 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,724.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

