Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $47.36 million and approximately $303,363.54 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014382 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036772 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041537 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020146 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00228227 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
