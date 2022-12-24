SelfKey (KEY) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

