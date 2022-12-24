Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,731 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,340,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 676,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $34.17 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

