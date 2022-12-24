SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

