Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,307,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

