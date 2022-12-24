Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,029 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

