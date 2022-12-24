Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 660.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,088,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,374,000 after buying an additional 1,143,111 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

