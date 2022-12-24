Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,946. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.