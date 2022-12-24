Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.78.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.17) to €37.00 ($39.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.8 %
SCGLY opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.