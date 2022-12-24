Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 129,094 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,094 shares during the period. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital accounts for 3.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 5.69% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $24,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PFLT stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $498.40 million, a P/E ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

