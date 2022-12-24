Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $12.45 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 178.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

VLO opened at $124.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.