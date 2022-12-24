Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

