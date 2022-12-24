Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 35.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

WDC stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

