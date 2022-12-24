Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 126,547 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,547 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of H&R Block worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in H&R Block by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after purchasing an additional 331,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

