SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 705,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $30.01.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.