SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 887,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 330,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 504,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 328,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.10. 705,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

