SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $214.19

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.19 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 233.40 ($2.84). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 228.80 ($2.78), with a volume of 493,437 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.13) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.52) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302 ($3.67).

SSP Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.62.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

