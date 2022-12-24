Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 459,400 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 459,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,000. JFrog accounts for about 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 10.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at $148,770,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,941,828.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,276 shares of company stock worth $6,585,184. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog Price Performance

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.