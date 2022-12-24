Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 3,303 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 280.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 956.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 887,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.