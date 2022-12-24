Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 126,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $377.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

