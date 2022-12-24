Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s 9th Largest Position

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.8% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

