Stargate Finance (STG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.16 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $50.30 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $848.73 or 0.05040790 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00499603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.11 or 0.29601713 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.