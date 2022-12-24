Stellar Price Hits $0.0744 (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $28.11 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007573 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $849.61 or 0.05041837 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00499955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,525 coins and its circulating supply is 26,109,568,651 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

