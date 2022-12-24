Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Position Cut by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,932 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $23,939,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 175.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at $776,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €17.89 ($19.03). 159,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.85. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a twelve month high of €23.54 ($25.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.14 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €247.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €244.90 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.