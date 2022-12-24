StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 0.8 %

AEZS opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

