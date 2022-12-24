StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil , Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio.

