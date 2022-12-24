StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

