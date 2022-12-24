Streamr Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and $3.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

